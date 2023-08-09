Lawyers for ex-Lizzo crew dancers review claims from more dancers

FILE – Lizzo arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. In a concert Friday, April 21, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn., Lizzo filled the stage with drag queens in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation designed to restrict drag performances in public. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(NewsNation) — Attorneys representing three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers who filed a lawsuit over claims of weight-shaming and a hostile work environment claim at least six other people have since submitted complaints directed at the Grammy award-winning singer.

Ron Zambrano, who represents backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, told NewsNation his firm is looking into the new allegations but they have not officially joined the suit yet.

“We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint. Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” Zambrano said in a statement to NewsNation.

Zambrano told NBC News the allegations were made by people who allege they toured with Lizzo, either as back-up dancers or on the singer’s Amazon studios show.

This comes after dancers Davis, Williams and Rodriguez sat down for an interview with “Good Morning America” last week in which they branded the pop star “fat-phobic” and shared sordid stories from their time touring with their former employer.

Lizzo has denied the claims made by her former dancers.