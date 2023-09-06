Legendary Hollywood and royalty memorabilia up for auction

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NewsNation) — This week no matter where you live, you can take a look back in time to Hollywood with more than 1,400 items up for bid at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

From the likes of Princess Diana and Audrey Hepburn to memorabilia from “Star Trek” and “Star Wars,” Julien’s Auctions has a little bit of everything from every genre.

“All the movie greats are represented,” Martin Nolan, the founder of Julien’s Auctions, said. “If you like the royal family, classic or contemporary Hollywood, it’s all here at Julien’s Auctions.”

Dresses that Princess Diana actually wore at one point are estimated to go from anywhere between $200,000 to $400,000 apiece.

Other items up for auction include trinkets from popular series like “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things.” Captain America’s shield and Iron Man’s helmet from the Marvel franchise are also available. Plus, if you’re a huge fan of the Wizarding World, the original wands from the “Harry Potter” films will have you mastering any spell in no time.

Julien’s Auctions’ “Legends: Hollywood and Royalty” auction begins Wednesday and continues through Friday. You can check out other items up for grabs on its website.