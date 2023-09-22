‘Let’s get this deal done’: Writers union, studios continue discussions

Amid some optimism, the Writers Guild of America and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are meeting again Friday in an attempt to end the multi-month strike that’s halted much of Hollywood.

Friday, the 144th day of the writers strike, marks the third day of this particular negotiating period after talks resumed Wednesday.

While no resolution has been announced, the participation of entertainment industry leaders Donna Langley of NBCUniversal, Bob Iger of Disney, Ted Sarandos of Netflix and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery shows “increasing pressure on the industry to get a deal done that would return thousands of entertainment industry employees to work,” as reported in the Los Angeles Times.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass signaled her own optimism that a deal would be reached soon.

“I’m very encouraged that all principals have come to the table for a second day to negotiate a fair agreement,” she said in a statement. “The entertainment industry is a fundamental pillar of our economy, directly impacting not just those who work in the industry, but the thousands of small businesses that support the industry every day. I will continue to be in touch with all parties involved. Let’s get this deal done.”