Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ debuts at No. 1 on Billboard chart

(NewsNation Now) — ‘Montero ( Call Me By Your Name)’ Lil Nas X’s new song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making it his second No. 1 hit.

The song’s music video, which charts Lil Nas X’s journey from the Garden of Eden to Hell, has faced controversy for using satanic imagery.

Variety Senior Editor Marc Malkin thought the move made sense: “What do artists want. They want people listening to their music and looking at their videos. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

46.9 million people streamed the song the week of April 1st. The song was also number one on the streaming chart.

Lil Nas X’s previous hit, Old Town Road, spent 19 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Malkin commented on the importance of the song’s LGTBQ messaging, and Lil Nas X’s open embrace of his sexuality.

“I have to tell you as a gay man myself that if I had a Lil Nas myself, my life would be different,” said Malkin.

A set of promotional shoes for the song that were repurposed Nike shoes with devil coloring, a drop of human blood in the midsoles and a biblical quote about the devil have faced controversy and a federal lawsuit.

The ‘satan shoes,’ which cost $1,018 each, were halted from sale by a federal judge who found that the product violated Nike’s trademark. Only 666 pairs were made.

The 666th pair was supposed to be given away by Lil Nas X but the giveaway was paused after the federal lawsuit.

sorry guys i’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet https://t.co/URoj0kGnRq — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 1, 2021

The shoes and music video received condemnation from conservative figures including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Lil Nas X and the governor briefly engaged in a Twitter dispute over his use of satanic imagery.

In response to some of the backlash, Lil Nas X explained on Twitter that he “spent his teen years hating himself” because of his sexuality and he hoped his critics felt “the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves.”