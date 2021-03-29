Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ containing drop of human blood sell out in less than 1 minute

(KXAN) — Rapper Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” sold out in less than a minute after they went on sale Monday, according to XXL Magazine.

Only 666 of the limited edition shoes released Monday were to be produced, and each pair was individually numbered. The price tag was $1,018

Just days after the controversial music video for his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” went viral, rapper Lil Nas X was stoked controversy again over the release of the shoes.

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame after his debut single “Old Town Road” became a global phenomenon, created the “Satan Shoes” in collaboration with the MSCHF clothing brand.

The shoes reportedly contain 66 cubic centimeters of red ink and one drop of human blood in its sole. Other features of the infernal footwear are a pentagram pendant over the laces and “Luke 10:18” written on the side. The Bible verse about Satan’s fall reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Promotional photo for MSCF x Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” Nike Air Max ’97 (Courtesy of SAINT via Twitter)

While the shoes are Nike’s classic Air Max ’97s, the shoe company has stated it is not involved with the creation or sale of the devilish kicks. Nike told Snopes in an email: “Nike did not release nor design these shoes.”

MSCF confirmed the Air Max ’97 shoes are bought independently and customized by its artists.

While many fans of the rapper readied their credit cards, others condemned the release, which came days after Lil Nas X, who is gay, danced sexually on Satan in his “Montero” music video.

Pastor Mark Burns tweeted: “This is evil and heresy and I pray that Christians rise up against this.”

Grammy-winning Christian singer Kaya Jones tweeted: “I told y’all what was up a long time ago! You are ready for what we are facing. Better start reading your Bible!”

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for The Church of Satan replied to the announcement, saying: “Hook us up with a pair fam.”

In response to criticism of his music video — and ahead of the shoe release — Lil Nas X explained he feels no responsibility to appeal to kids who loved “Old Town Road.”

In a tweet, he said: “I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. That is your job.”

He also got into a Twitter feud Sunday with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem after she commented on shoes the musician is releasing, NewsNation affiliate KELO-TV reported.

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.