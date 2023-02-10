Lisa Guerrero: New book is about ‘how to overcome obstacles’

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 4: ABC’s Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Guerrero interviews Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Marcus Allen during the Hall of Fame game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Fawcett Stadium on August 4, 2003 in Canton, Ohio. The Chiefs held 9-0 lead when game was called due to unsuitable weather conditions. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — We are just two days away from Super Bowl LVII — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in what will be a career-defining moment for many players.

But it’s not just the players who view the Super Bowl as the high point of their professional careers, it is a highlight for journalists as well.

Lisa Guerrero, “Inside Edition’s” chief investigative correspondent, was once one of those journalists. She spent years covering sports, including a stint on “Monday Night Football.”

Her new book, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave,” chronicles her iconic career from dealing with harassment as a sports broadcaster to chasing “bad guys” as an investigative journalist.

“My book is really about how to overcome obstacles,” Guerrero said. “At every step along the way, the lessons I learned I put into this book because I want people to tap into their inner warrior.”