Lisa Guerrero: New book is about ‘how to overcome obstacles’

(NewsNation) — We are just two days away from Super Bowl LVII — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in what will be a career-defining moment for many players.
But it’s not just the players who view the Super Bowl as the high point of their professional careers, it is a highlight for journalists as well.
Lisa Guerrero, “Inside Edition’s” chief investigative correspondent, was once one of those journalists. She spent years covering sports, including a stint on “Monday Night Football.”
Her new book, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave,” chronicles her iconic career from dealing with harassment as a sports broadcaster to chasing “bad guys” as an investigative journalist.
“My book is really about how to overcome obstacles,” Guerrero said. “At every step along the way, the lessons I learned I put into this book because I want people to tap into their inner warrior.”