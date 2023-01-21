Lisa Marie Presley memorial: Fans at Graceland to say goodbye

(NewsNation) — Fans of Lisa Marie Presley have started to gather ahead of a public memorial service set to be held on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.

The 54-year-old Presley died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Outside of Graceland, one fan told NewsNation that the Presleys are Memphis, so the death of Lisa Marie, Elvis’ only daughter, feels personal to the city, and tomorrow “Memphis will say goodbye.”

Fans left flowers and wrote messages, preparing to say goodbye to Lisa Marie.

It was previously announced that Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

Cindy Kinnard traveled to Memphis from Nashville for the memorial.

“I just wanted to make the trek to show some respect,” Kinnard said. “Elvis was my hero.”

Lisa Marie’s father was a music legend to millions of fans, but she is leaving behind a legacy of her own.

Lisa Christiansen traveled to Memphis from Oklahoma.

“She was so young and I think it brings awareness to the fact that there’s so much chaos in the world today and wouldn’t it be nice to just take a moment to realize that tomorrow, you might not wake up, I might not wake up,” Christiansen said.

Presley’s untimely death occurred less than 48 hours after an appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. She also made a stop at Graceland just days before her death, on what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

Sunday’s public memorial service will mark the end of an era in Memphis.

“It’s just, you know, it’s a heartbreak for everyone,” said Memphis native Stephanie Sanderlie. “Everyone has an Elvis story. Memphis is Elvis. Elvis is Memphis.”