Lizzo reportedly plans to countersue her former backup dancers

(NewsNation) — The legal battle involving Lizzo appears to be intensifying.

After being sued by her former backup dancers, the Grammy Award winner has plans to countersue, according to reports.

Lizzo’s lawyer told TMZ the “Truth Hurts” singer will sue for malicious prosecution after she anticipates winning the backup dancers’ suit.

He told the outlet Lizzo has evidence like photos and videos that “prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts.”

At least three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers are suing her, alleging she fostered a hostile workplace.

Attorney Ron Zambrano represents Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. They claim they were weight-shamed and physically threatened by Lizzo while on tour with the pop star.

The former backup dancers also allege sexual harassment stemming from an incident at an Amsterdam nightclub. Lizzo allegedly “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit states.

Lizzo has denied the claims made by her former dancers, calling the allegations “false” and “outrageous.”