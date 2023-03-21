Lollapalooza 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and more

(NewsNation) — Lollapalooza released its 2023 lineup, with Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together set to headline the event.

The Chicago-based summer music festival will be held Aug. 3-6 at Grant Park in downtown Chicago.

The event is will also feature Noah Kahan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Portugal the Man, Alan Walker, Afrojack, AC Slater among many others.

Organizers announced the lineup Tuesday, with the presale for tickets opening on Thursday March 23 at 10 a.m. CT.

Four-day general admission tickets start at $365. Fans can register for the presale on the website now.

Single-day tickets are not on sale yet.

Last year, the music festival had more than 385,000 attendees, making it one of Chicago’s biggest music festivals.