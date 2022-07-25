Loughlin speaks for the first time since college scandal

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Full House alum Lori Laughlin spoke exclusively to NewsNation affiliate KTLA in her first non-acting appearance since the college admissions scandal, giving insight into her emotional state during the story that captivated the country.

It’s been two years since Loughlin was released from jail after a conviction in the college admissions scheme.

In May 2020, Loughlin and her husband admitted to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither one was ever a rower.

Since then, the actress has made a slow return to the screen but stayed quiet about “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Saturday, Loughlin was helping to raise money for Project Angel Food — the same charity where she completed 100 hours of court-ordered community service.

In a teary video during KTLA’s telethon for Project Angel Food, Loughlin revealed volunteering for the organization helped her during that tough time.

“They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That’s how I found a home here, and that`s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why i’m so proud to be here and working with this organization because they really do care,” she said.

Project Angel Food provides free meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. The star-studded telethon helped to raise more than a million dollars for the nonprofit.