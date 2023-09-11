Women who once spoke out against Louis C.K. now quiet: Producer

In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Louis C.K., co-creator/writer/executive producer, participates in the “Better Things” panel during the FX Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — A producer for the new documentary exploring the events around Louis C.K.‘s admitted sexual misconduct said many women who once spoke out against the comedian declined to interview for the film, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Sorry/Not Sorry” producer Kathleen Lingo said “every single famous comedian” approached to speak about C.K.’s actions would not participate in the project, the report said.

Lingo expressed her disappointment during the film’s world premiere in Toronto.

In 2017, five women accused C.K. of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them. The accusations were immortalized in a New York Times article, where multiple women detailed encounters with the “Louie” star dating back to 2003.

Eventually, the comedian admitted to the allegations, saying, “These stories are true.”

She touched upon the fact that many women came forward in 2017, speaking against C.K.’s actions and what he had done. But when they were approached in 2020-2021, those same women declined to comment.

Lingo called it a “sobering reality” that the women who once spoke up would no longer do so.

However, two women who were among the five to speak up in 2017 continued to speak out in the film. Comedians Jen Kirkman and Abby Schachner conducted lengthy interviews for the movie.

C.K. took a step back from the spotlight but for only a couple of months. According to Rolling Stone, C.K. was back onstage nine months after his admission.

The documentary, though not providing an answer, explores why C.K. wasn’t canceled for his sexual harassment and was able to recover from public scrutiny so soon after.