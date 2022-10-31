Luke Bryan defends DeSantis appearance

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Luke Bryan performs during day 3 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Country singer Luke Bryan brought Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis onstage during a concert, and not all his fans are happy about it.

Bryant brought DeSantis onstage during a concert in Jacksonville, Florida, after announcing he would be raising funds for hurricane relief for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

When clips and photos appeared on Twitter, people responded by criticizing the country star, noting that DeSantis is a polarizing figure and that Bryan has enough star power to raise money using his own name.

Bryan defended his decision, releasing a statement saying he recognizes DeSantis is polarizing but felt that it was the right thing to do.

“But I grew up in a country where if a governor asks you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help. I’ve generally stayed out of politics throughout my career. I knew people would chatter about this but for me the more important piece was if I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right,” he said.