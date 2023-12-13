Luke Combs says he wants to ‘make this right’ after fake merch lawsuit

(NewsNation) — Singer Luke Combs is known for his true-to-life lyrics and lion-sized heart for his fans.

But his name has been in the news this week for a reason other than music since NewsNation affiliate WFLA reported he was suing a woman for copyright infringement for selling tumblers bearing Combs’ name and photo online.

“It’s very stressful. I just need money to pay my bills,” says Florida resident Nicol Harness. “I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs.”

The country music megastar’s management team exclusively told NewsNation’s Adrienne Bankert that the Illinois-based company managing copyright law for Combs’ name and likeness went after a number of corporations based in China for selling counterfeit merchandise, including the third-party business that provided Harness’ online store.

Harness was sent notices by email but only learned of the lawsuit and judge’s ruling that she owed Combs $250,000 after being released from a recent hospital stay. The single mom says she is being treated for congestive heart failure.

As soon as Combs found out about the story Wednesday morning, he says he was shocked and totally unaware of the lawsuit, calling Harness to apologize, wanting to “make this right” and posting a video to social media saying in part, “It makes me sick, honestly, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes. She told me there is $5,500 locked up in her Amazon account. I’m going to double that and send her $11,000 today just so she doesn’t have anything to worry about.”

He added, “No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this. I’m going to make my own tumbler today … all that money is going to go to her and her family to try to help with her medical bills.

“This is not something I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am — I am not greedy in any way, shape or form. “

Combs’ manager said the suit against Harness has been dropped. Combs says he intends to fly Harness and her family to an upcoming show so that he can “say sorry in person.”