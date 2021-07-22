Luke Combs pays funeral costs for men who died at country music festival

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS) — Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funerals of the three men who died after exposure to carbon monoxide while attending Faster Horses Music Festival in Michigan last weekend.

A representative for Combs confirmed the news but said the singer will not make any further comments.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays were all found dead inside a travel trailer on Saturday.

Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to NewsNation affiliate WLNS.

A generator found near the trailer is believed to be the cause of the carbon monoxide exposure.

A GoFundMe for the three victims has already raised nearly $60,000.

