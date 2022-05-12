Madonna gives birth to a tree in new NFT collection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

(NewsNation) — She’s 40 years into a sensational career, but Madonna has found yet another way to reinvent herself.

The 63-year-old pop star is releasing a sexy collection of NFTs, or “non-fungible tokens,” that feature digital Madonna in all her glory.

“We set out to crate something that is absolutely and utterly connected to creation and motherhood,” the singer said on Instagram.

“I think it’s really important that people know a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos.”

She can be seen giving birth to various things … from a tree, to butterflies, to mechanical centipedes.

Madonna teamed up with a famous graphic artist named Beeple to create the tokens.

Proceeds from the NFT goes to charities including Voices of the Children, The City of Joy and National Bail Out.