‘Magnum, P.I.’ actor Roger E. Mosley dies

(Reuters) — Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role in the iconic TV series ‘Magnum P. I.’, has died aged 83.

His daughter confirmed he had passed away over the weekend on her Facebook page, but no cause of death was given.

Announcing the news, Ch-a Mosley posted a tribute to her father alongside a picture in his ‘Magnum P.I.’ prime and a more recent snap of the actor.

Telling how he was surrounded by family when he died on Sunday morning, she said: “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am.

“He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all.

“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Mosley was known for his portrayal of Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on the original “Magnum P.I.” series of the 1980s, which starred Tom Selleck. His character ran a helicopter business and was often on hand to get Tom’s private eye character out of trouble on the Hawaiian island.

Along with his eight-year, 158-episode run on “Magnum P.I.” he also had credits in series such as “Love Boat,” “Starsky and Hutch,” ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Kojak” and “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams.”

His film appearances included “McQ” with John Wayne, “The Greatest,” and “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” with Martin Lawrence.

Before his death, Ch-a had recalled lessons she had learned about her father that she said made her smile. They included him having a “little bag filled with Starbucks gift cards that he gives to people who’ve done good”.

Ch-a added: “‘Magnum P.I.’ has been off air since 1988 (though it remains in syndication). He still gets fan mail from his role as ‘TC.’ He’s inspired SO people on an international level and until this day they send autograph cards and things for him to sign. While times are tough now, the life he’s led is unbelievable for a black boy raised in Watts, Ca.”