Mario Lopez stars as KFC’s Colonel Sanders in Lifetime mini-movie ‘A Recipe For Seduction’

(NewsNation Now) — Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders is now taking his ‘finger-lickin good chicken’ to Hollywood.

That’s right, Lifetime announced Monday a new original mini-movie starring Mario Lopez — as KFC’s founder Colonel Harland Sanders.

The plot couldn’t be stranger and just in time for the holidays. The official film synopsis reads: “As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?”

Lifetime and KFC teamed up for the 15-minute short film, “A Recipe For Seduction” premiering Sunday, Dec. 13.

“We’re no strangers to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented fire log. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said KFC U.S. CMO Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. “A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

The movie comes just a few years after KFC introduced a 96-page Sanders romance novel called Tender Wings of Desire. The movie was made in partnership with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

If you want more Mario Lopez on the small screen, Lifetime will air another new movie starring Lopez, a holiday romance called”FelizNaviDad.”

NewsNation affiliate WAVY contributed to this report.