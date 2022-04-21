Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a news conference in 2021. In an episode of Fox’s “Masked Singer” that aired Wednesday, Giuliani was revealed as one of the competitors. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(The Hill) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also served as former President Trump’s personal attorney, was unveiled on Wednesday evening’s episode of Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” prompting one judge, Ken Jeong, to walk off the stage.

The incident was reported on in February during tapings but first came to television screens on Wednesday, showing Jeong clearly unhappy with the revealed singer behind the mask.

Jeong stood with his arms folded over his chest as host Nick Cannon interviewed Giuliani following the former mayor’s unmasking. Giuliani had appeared in a Jack in the Box costume, singing George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.”

Jeong then left the stage, clearly unamused, proclaiming, “I’m done” before exiting the room.

Giuliani told host Nick Cannon that he wanted to be an example for his granddaughter, who was recently born at the time the episode was filmed.

“I want her to know you should try everything — even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely — and I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me or unlikely than this,” Giuliani said.

Hints given for the judges to guess Giuliani’s identity included “four seasons,” a nod to a news conference following the 2020 election where the Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia was confused with Four Seasons Total Landscaping elsewhere in the Pennsylvania city, The Washington Post reported.

None of the judges were able to guess Giuliani’s identity despite the hints, and the former mayor’s ties to Trump went unmentioned.

The episode was reportedly filmed in late January, right around the time Giuliani was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, the Post reported.

Giuliani had his license to practice law suspended in both New York and Washington, according to the Post, following his baseless allegations of voter fraud.