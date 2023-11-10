Matthew Perry’s death certificate released, cause of death pending

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actor Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Matthew Perry’s death certificate was released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health — it notes, however, that his cause of death is still listed as “deferred” after a previous toxicology report was inconclusive, according to E! News.

NBC News reported in October that further investigation was requested and a final determination will be made in a report that will be released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The 54-year-old “Friends” actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades residence on Oct. 28.

Emergency responders got to his home at 4:07 p.m. Saturday. The person who made the 911 call told responders they got back to the house and saw Perry completely underwater in the hot tub, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

“Firefighters pulled the victim out of the Jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased,” the LAFD said in a statement.

Perry was open about his long and public struggle with addiction, writing at the beginning of his 2022 million-selling memoir: “Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told NewsNation in a statement: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

Less than a week after his death, a foundation was established in Perry’s name to help those dealing with addiction.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” said an inaugural statement establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.