Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars ‘devastated’ by actor’s death

(NewsNation) — The former “Friends” castmates of Matthew Perry spoke out about the actor’s death for the first time Monday, saying they are “devastated” by the loss.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told NewsNation in a statement: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Perry, 54, died Saturday at his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles Fire Department said Monday he was found unconscious in a hot tub by a “bystander” who had gotten Perry’s head above water while awaiting medical personnel.

“Then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival. A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival,” LAFD said in a statement. “The circumstances are under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner. We mourn with families and friends who lose a loved one unexpectedly.”

Tributes poured in over the weekend, including from a “Friends” casting director and Perry’s friends.

Leslie Litt, the casting director, joined “NewsNation Prime” Sunday and couldn’t hide her emotions as she reminisced about her long-standing professional and personal relationship with Perry. Litt revealed a side of the actor few had the privilege to see.

“I know Matthew in a very different way. I had a very personal relationship. And he was just a very, very incredibly giving, loving, beautiful-hearted person,” Litt said.

Perry’s longtime friend Hank Azaria shared a meaningful tribute to him on social media, posting a video reflecting on Perry’s loss and the impact the actor had on his life and sobriety.

When Azaria, 59, was 21 years old, he moved to Los Angeles to star in a pilot that never aired. That’s where he met Perry, who at the time was 16 years old. Perry was the first friend Azaria made in the City of Angels.

“Matthew and I became really good friends and we were really more like brothers for a long time,” Azaria said. “We drank a lot together, we laughed a lot together, we were there for each other in the early days of our career.”