Black adults more likely to report seeing racist news coverage

(NewsNation) — Black Americans are more likely to report seeing racist news coverage of Black people compared to Asians, whites and Hispanics, according to a pair of studies.
About 39% of Black Americans said they see or hear racist or insensitive news coverage about Black people “extremely or fairly often,” a Pew Research Center survey found. Another 41% said they “sometimes” see such coverage.
The results of a separate Pew Research Center survey suggest other racial and ethnic groups are less likely to see news coverage they consider problematic toward Black people.
About 21% of white Americans, for example, reported seeing racist coverage extremely or fairly often, while about 30% said they sometimes see that kind of content.
About 30% of Asian respondents and 27% of Hispanic adults said they often see racist coverage of Black people.
Democrats are also more likely than Republicans to report seeing such coverage.
Although a majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups don’t think it’s important to get their news from a journalist who shares their political and religious views or demographic traits like age and gender, survey results showed those factors are more important to Black Americans.
Forty-one percent of Black adults said getting news from someone of the same race or ethnicity is at least somewhat important.