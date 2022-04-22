Does CNN+ misfire mean trouble for all streaming services?

(NewsNation) — After a much-ballyhooed rollout and grandiose predictions of exponential increases in viewership and revenue, Warner Brothers Discovery this week pulled the plug on CNN+, its streaming news service that was intended to blaze a new trail for news.

Add this to streaming giant Netflix’s announcement this week that it had lost more than 200,000 subscribers, and one could be forgiven for thinking that the entire streaming world was on the brink of if not collapse, at least a serious reordering. The latter may indeed be the case, with Netflix looking at cracking down on password sharing and even some form of ads to generate more revenue.

At the heart of the CNN+ debacle are the 300-plus employees who were hired to put together the service, some of them leaving longtime jobs at other news outlets, who now will be back on the job market at the end of April. The channel was only able to attract less than 100,000 subscribers during its brief existence.

Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said, “Our customers and CNN will be best served with a simpler streaming choice.” What that choice might be remains to be seen.

The “cord-cutting” craze, in which people give up traditional cable services in favor of signing on with multiple streaming options to save money, has led many companies to develop tech-savvy services with large libraries and compelling content readily available for consumption.

Kevin Wescott, U.S. tech, media and telecom leader at Deloitte has been monitoring digital trends for close to two decades. He says with an oversaturated media market, we should expect to see more of this. “I do think there will be some consolidation in the industry because I think there’s too much choice. There are too many players today. And I think we’ll see a reduction of the total number of streamers out there that are in the industry.”

CNN+ staffers took to Twitter to address the shutdown, including ex-MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt, who ended her show to move to the streaming service. She called her team “world class” and is now calling on other organizations to take on their talent.

As far as the future of CNN itself, the new corporate merger with Warner Brothers Discovery could mean a combination of programming with Discovery and HBO Max, now all under the same umbrella.