Judge delays start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News

FILE – A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(NewsNation) — A judge in Delaware on Sunday delayed by one day the start of the trial in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp.

“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.,” a statement from Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said.

The judge did not cite a reason.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the network is looking for a possible way to settle the case out of court.

The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements.

The case centers on whether Fox defamed Dominion Voting Systems by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 presidential election to prevent former President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Records produced as part of the lawsuit show that many of the network’s hosts and executives didn’t believe the allegations, but aired them.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.,