What does settlement money mean for Fox News, Dominion?

(NewsNation) — Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems on Tuesday, adding to the list of times Rupert Murdoch has paid to resolve recent legal conflicts that have collectively cost north of $1.5 billion.

Murdoch is the billionaire media mogul who runs Fox News parent company News Corp. He has built a media empire that includes entities on multiple continents and avoided testifying at trial by settling.

Other large payouts have come against News America, a lesser-known marketing subsidiary of News Corp. A string of settlements totaling some $900 million were reached to resolve a series of lawsuits filed over a 12-year span, NPR reported in 2017.

One of the largest of those payouts went to Valassis, which accused News America of forcing clients to choose it over Valassis or face price increases, CBS News reported.

News Corp. also paid hundreds of millions over a phone-hacking scandal and another $200 million to ensure sexual harassments allegations were not aired in court, NPR reported.

There may be more payments to come yet.

Fox News is also the subject of a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by technology company Smartmatic.

The company is suing anchors Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro, along with Fox Corporation, Sidney Powell and Rudolph Giuliani based on claims of election rigging made on air after the 2020 election.

In the course of the Dominion lawsuit, evidence has emerged that Fox producers and anchors knew there was no credibility to claims that the election was rigged or there was widespread fraud, but continued to promote the theory of a stolen election on air to appeal to their Republican base.

“Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest. Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.”

For Fox, a settlement “would mean setting a precedent of paying when sued for defamation, which would be a bad precedent for them,” said Shan Wu, a criminal defense attorney.

It’s a long term problem that could eat into the company’s coffers. A recent corporate filing showed that Fox Corp. had about $4.1 billion “of cash and cash equivalents” on hand at the end of last year.

As for Dominion Voting Systems, the payouts could be a major boon. The company, which is private and not required to disclose its financials, averaged $40 million in gross revenues between 2017 and 2019, according to a Forbes analysis.

The settlement amounts to roughly 20 years of revenues for the company, which has not publicly stated what it plans to do with it.