Fox News host Jesse Watters takes mom’s call amid new hour debut

FILE – Jesse Watters appears on Fox News “The Five” in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. He will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(NewsNation) — Fox News host Jesse Watters debuted his first 8 p.m. show on the conservative network Monday by taking a phone call from his own Democratic mother. However, she came prepared with a speech.

Jesse’s determined mother, Dr. Anne Watters, left no room for the host to interrupt her as she advised her son on how he can avoid getting fired like his predecessors Tucker Carlson and Bill O’Reilly.

“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes,” Anne said. “We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits.”

Her comment alluded to Carlson’s split with the network in the wake of the Dominion defamation lawsuit that alleged Fox helped spread claims of election stealing, which producers, hosts and executives knew were false.

Anne’s second recommendation to her son: “Do no harm.”

“We need you to be kind and respectful,” she continued. “You, yourself, mentioned that humble is a stretch.”

As his mother told him to use his voice and platform responsibly, Jesse became visibly annoyed at her list, rubbing his temples and trying to laugh off her suggestions. However, he did get a kick out of her request to stop the “Biden bashing,” explaining there has been enough of it going around and that it was getting old.

“I knew this was a bad idea,” Jesse muttered as his mother cut him off, saying she had more to discuss.

“Wait, wait, wait,” Anne said. “Seek solutions versus fanning the flame.”

Jesse’s mother concluded her nearly two-minute speech, wishing her son “good luck” on his new primetime hour.