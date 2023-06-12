Reports: Fox News demands Tucker Carlson stop Twitter show

(NewsNation) — Fox News has threatened former anchor Tucker Carlson with legal action if he doesn’t stop his new show on Twitter, according to media reports.

The network sent Carlson’s lawyers a cease-and-desist letter, accusing him of violating his contract, Axios and the New York Times reported. The contract reportedly runs through 2025 and limits his ability to appear in media other than Fox.

Carlson has published two episodes of his new show “Tucker on Twitter,” a thus far stripped-down version of his former prime-time program on Fox News. The episodes have been roughly 10-12 minutes long and featured only a monologue.

Carlson’s lawyers said in a statement, as reported by Axios and the Times, that “Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations.”

“Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election,” the statement added.

Justin Wells, Carlson’s executive producer, said on Twitter the next episode of the show expected Tuesday will feature Carlson’s response to the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The network and Carlson have been battling since his departure earlier this year. It came after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” Fox News said at the time.

Carlson and his lawyers are also accusing Fox News of breaching a contract, Axios previously reported. They argue that the network committed fraud when it made promises to Carlson that were intentionally broken.