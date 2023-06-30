Fox settles hostile workplace lawsuit from former producer

FILE – A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox Corp. swung to a third quarter loss Tuesday, May 9, weighed down by Fox News’ nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(NewsNation) — Fox News has settled a lawsuit with a former producer who accused the network of creating a hostile work environment rife with sexism and anti-Semitism and said, in a separate lawsuit, the network had pressured her to lie during a deposition.

Fox paid $12 million to settle the suit from Abby Grossberg, who worked as a booker for Tucker Carlson’s show.

Grossberg alleged the controversial host created an environment full of bullying, sexism and anti-Semitism. In addition to being paid less than her male colleagues, Grossberg said she was subjected to a workplace where her coworkers would make sexist comments about women, including other women at the network, and also made anti-Semitic jokes at her expense.

In a second lawsuit, Grossberg said the legal team at Fox News attempted to coerce her into lying during depositions regarding a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Machines. That lawsuit was dismissed and Grossberg amended her testimony before the case was set to head to trial.

Grossberg was fired from the network after filing her lawsuits. Shortly afterward, Tucker Carlson also left the network.

Grossberg also leaked audio recordings to the media, including one where lawyer Rudy Guiliani admitted he did not have any evidence of voter fraud and one where host Maria Bartiromo and Sen. Ted Cruz discussed efforts to block President Joe Biden from winning the election.

The settlement is just one in a string of legal battles Fox News has faced. In April, Fox settled the Dominion defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

The company is still facing a defamation lawsuit from voting company Smartmatic.