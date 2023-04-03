Is McDonald’s planning layoffs?

FILE – An exit sign is shown at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — News outlets across the political spectrum are reporting about potential layoffs at the Chicago-based fast-food giant, which is expected to make announcements about “staffing decisions” this week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Who’s talking about this?

The majority — 53% — of reports about the potential layoffs have come from outlets that fall in the center of the political spectrum, according to the website Ground News, which tracks media bias. About 25% came from left-leaning outlets and the remaining 22% were written by right-leaning sources.

Right-wing outlet Breitbart reported, “The fast-food megacorporation McDonald’s has temporarily closed its U.S. offices in preparation for a wave of layoffs.”

The left-leaning newspaper The Washington Post similarly reported “McDonald’s is closing corporate offices this week as the company prepares to deliver layoff decisions as part of a broader restructuring plan.”

Is that really what happened?

The original report came from The Wall Street Journal, which cited an internal email and, as The Washington Post reported, broader company restructuring.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the email read, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Washington Post also said a spokesperson for McDonald’s confirmed the decision to the newspaper but declined to share any additional details.

McDonald’s declined to speak to The Wall Street Journal about the number of employees who could be laid off.

What’s another side of the story?

McDonald’s wouldn’t be the only major company to initiate a recent wave of layoffs. Companies including Amazon, Meta and Twitter have announced their own downsizing throughout the past several months. Wendy’s also announced restructuring and possible corporate layoffs earlier this year.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski additionally said last summer that Chicago’s crime rates were hindering the Midwest metropolis’ ability to retain its businesses and keep citizens safe. The global headquarters of McDonald’s in Chicago brings two thousand jobs to the city and has an economic impact of $2 billion annually on the area.

The fast food chain announced corporate reorganization efforts to improve speed and efficiency in January, NewsNation’s partner The Hill reported. The company set April 3 as the date by which they’d share more details with employees.

The Bottom Line

McDonald’s, which employs about 200,000 people in corporate roles, could initiate layoffs this week as the company moves forward with its restructuring plans.