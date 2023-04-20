Memo: BuzzFeed News shutting down

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Members of the BuzzFeed News team work at their desks at BuzzFeed headquarters, December 11, 2018 in New York City. BuzzFeed is an American internet media and news company that was founded in 2006. According to a recent report in The New York Times, the company expects to surpass 300 million dollars in earnings for the 2018 fiscal year. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — About 60 positions will be impacted when BuzzFeed axes its news division, multiple outlets are reporting, citing an internal memo from the company’s CEO Jonah Peretti.

The memo, obtained by NBC and the New York Times, said moving forward, BuzzFeed’s news efforts will be concentrated in HuffPost, which will open an undisclosed number of roles for Buzzfeed News staff.

Peretti listed the pandemic, a tech recession, and a decelerating digital advertising market as some of the factors that led to the shutdown.

The company’s CRO, Edgar Hernandez, and COO, Christian Baesler, chose to leave the company as part of the decision, according to a copy of the memo shared by the New York Times.

A separate memo in January announced that Peretti was preparing to lay off 15% of the company’s workforce at the time to cut costs. Those layoffs didn’t impact BuzzFeed News, Vanity Fair reported.

