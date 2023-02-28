Murdoch testimony could be ‘sharp dagger’ for Fox News: Expert

(NewsNation) — Rupert Murdoch’s testimony in Dominion Voting System’s lawsuit against Fox News could change how media outlets report unfounded theories.

“That makes it really hard for Fox to claim that they weren’t promoting something they knew was not true when Rupert Murdoch himself says that we and our people endorse this on air,” said Mediaite editor Sarah Rumpf on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

Dominion filed court documents on Feb. 16 claiming Fox News hosts knowingly aired unproven claims by then-President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Court documents revealed Murdoch and other Fox executives believed Democratic nominee Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.

That “would send a very sharp dagger through the heart of media outlets like Fox News that have promoted some of these theories because their audience wants to hear them,” said Rumpf. “If Dominion wins, you’re going to see a lot more disclaimers.”

A five-week trial is scheduled to begin on April 17.