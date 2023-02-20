Project Veritas leader James O’Keefe removed from position

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, James O’Keefe, President of Project Veritas Action, waits to be introduced during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. The conservative activist group Project Veritas, founded by O’Keefe, said Wednesday, April 13, 2022, that the Justice Department had secretly obtained from Apple and Google personal information about its staffers as part of an investigation into how the organization received a diary purported to belong to President Joe Biden’s daughter. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(NewsNation) — Project Veritas leader James O’Keefe has been removed as CEO by the board of directors, he announced in an address to employees posted online.

“I’m announcing to you all that today, on President’s Day, I’m packing up my personal belongings here,” O’Keefe announced in a 44-minute speech which was recorded and published Monday.

O’Keefe had previously taken a paid leave of absence from the conservative watchdog group as its board considered whether to remove him over complaints of his “outright cruel” behavior toward employees and disgruntled donors, according to an internal memo, signed by a third of its employees, obtained by The Daily Beast.

Employees said that working for O’Keefe at Project Veritas could mean being “publicly humiliated” by the founder and “public crucifixion,” per the report.

They also claimed that staff could be required to undergo lie detector tests, that O’Keefe was a “power drunk tyrant” — according to one complaint — and that he once took a sandwich from a pregnant woman because he was hungry.

Project Veritas is known for using undercover, hidden camera methods to discover things it claims cannot be found with more traditional methods of reporting. Critics have accused Project Veritas of deceptive practices as a result.

