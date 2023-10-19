Trust in media matches lowest historical reading: Gallup

Media set up at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The amount of Americans who say they trust the media to report the news fairly and accurately has reached a new low, according to polling out Thursday.

Just 32 percent of respondents in a new Gallup survey indicated they trust the mainstream media “a great deal” or “a fair amount.”

At the same time, 39 percent said they have no confidence in the media at all — a figure that marks a new high and is up from 27 percent in 2016, Gallup found.

While Republicans and conservatives have long voiced distrust in mainstream media outlets and alleged political bias in some news reports, Gallup’s survey reported trust among Democrats in the media is down 12 points since last year, marking the lowest that number has been since 2016.

Only 11 percent of Republican respondents to the survey indicated they trust the media, with 29 percent of independents saying the same.

The survey’s results were based on interviews conducted from Sept. 1-23, 2023 among 1,016 Americans, with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.