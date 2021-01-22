Meme generator lets you ‘sit’ Bernie Sanders anywhere in Google Maps Street View

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Wearing mittens made out of recycled materials and a warm winter jacket, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders pulled off a casual inauguration outfit — and vibe — that only he could.

Many people quickly highlighted the 79-year-old independent Vermont senator’s look, and created endless memes from Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, which he said was more about keeping warm than fashion.

Sanders’ inauguration look, including a brown winter jacket made by Burton snowboards, spawned countless memes since Wednesday including the former presidential candidate on the New York subway, on the moon, sitting on the couch with the cast of “Friends,” the beach and more.

In memes spreading across Indian Country, Sanders is draped with a Pendleton blanket sitting alongside the parade route during a tribal fair, next to the fire during a ceremony, and riding in the back of a pickup truck across remote land. Even before inauguration day, he was dubbed “cheii,” the Navajo word for “grandfather.”

Do you want Sanders to sit in front of your house or workplace? A programmer has created a meme generator to do just that. You can make “sitting Bernie” appear anywhere you can pull up on Google Maps Street View.

To create the image, all you need to do is fill in the address or name of a place in the box on the site link. When it’s complete, the page will show Sanders at your address of choice. Click here to try it.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KTVI contributed to this report.