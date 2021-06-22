Metallica announces 30th-anniversary edition of ‘The Black Album’ featuring Elton John, Miley Cyrus, J. Balvin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Musicians James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica take a bow onstage at CBS RADIO’s third annual “The Night Before” at AT&T Park on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS)

(NewsNation Now) — Metallica announced Tuesday it will release a 30th-anniversary deluxe version of their self-titled album along with a collection of covers from some of the music industry’s biggest stars.

The band’s self-titled fifth studio album, otherwise known as “the Black Album”, was released in August 1991. It featured hits like “Sad but True” and “Enter Sandman.”

The band’s other release “The Metallica Blacklist” features more than 50 artists covering the band’s hits including Elton John, Wheezer, J. Balvin, Miley Cyrus and more. The collection features multiple covers of the tracks on the 1991 album with 12 covers of “Nothing Else Matters.”

Both the heavy metal band’s remastered album and cover album will be available on Sept. 10 for digital download.

Proceeds from the cover album will go to Metallica’s charity All Within My Hands and a charity of “each artist’s choice.”