Michelle Obama turns 57, birthday shared by Dwayne Wade, Steve Harvey, and more

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It’s a big birthday weekend for several famous faces!

Former first lady Michelle Obama turns 57 Sunday. President Barack Obama took to Instagram and Twitter accounts to post a loving tribute to his wife and wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing,” he wrote. “Love you, Miche.”

Former NBA player Dwayne Wade shares a birthday with Michelle. He turned 39 on Sunday. His wife, actress Gabrielle Union, shared a special tribute video that included some never-before-seen family momentson her Instagram page.

Betty White, talk show hosts Steve Harvey and Maury Povich are just some of the other people also celebrating their birthday along with Obama and Wade Sunday.