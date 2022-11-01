Migos rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff of Migos onstage at A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(NewsNation) — Rapper Takeoff, a member of the popular group Migos, was shot and killed in Houston Tuesday morning, his representative confirmed to the Associated Press. The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.

Houston police said one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party at a bowling alley.

Quavo, another member of Migos and Ball’s uncle, was allegedly at the bowling alley at the same time, according to TMZ. It has not been confirmed if the third member of the group, Takeoff’s cousin Offset, was there.

Takeoff allegedly posted images on social media of the bowling alley shortly before the shooting. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to The Associated Press that Takeoff had died. TMZ first reported his death.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

The Grammy-nominated rap trio from Georgia have had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

They earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

They also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta.”

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Takeoff, Quavo, Offset of Migos and Billboard’s Hip-Hop Editor, Carl Lamarre attend A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.