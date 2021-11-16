Mitch Albom talks importance of seeking help in new book

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Mitch Albom is a New York Times best-selling author whose books have been sold more than 40 million times. His latest book, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” is a survival story about 10 people trapped on a raft when a man announces, “I am the Lord.”

“It really deals with the idea of as asking for help,” Albom said. “Over the last couple of years with the pandemic, a lot of us have been asking for help in some way, shape, or form.”

The faith-focused book chronicles rich people on a luxury yacht when it explodes in the middle of the ocean. There are only 10 survivors. On day three with no food or resources, a young man said to be Jesus appears to help them.

“It’s a parable of help and belief. Suddenly, maybe help arrives but it doesn’t look like what we’re asking for,” Albom said.

Albom said he operates an orphanage in Haiti and the children inspired him to write.

“We have 53 children there and their faith and belief system was one of the inspirations for this book. I wrote a lot of the book in Haiti with them around me.” Albom said.



“The Stranger in the Lifeboat” was released on Nov. 2.