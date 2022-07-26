FILE – Lil Nas X attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV announced Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top contenders at the MTV Video Music Awards, with seven nominations in 2022.

MTV announced Tuesday that Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit “Industry Baby,” which is nominated for video of the year. Both performers along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for the title of artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs “family ties” and “N95” that will vie for best cinematography. The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing and video.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six each. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Tayler Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs for five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Måneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan-voting begins Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.