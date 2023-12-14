‘My heart is breaking’: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor dies

HOLLYWOOD, California (WJW) — Actor Camden Toy, most famous for his roles on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” has died at the age of 68.

According to an obituary, Camden died Monday. His partner said Camden had been battling pancreatic cancer for two years.

“My heart is breaking as I watch my love vanish before me,” Bethany Henderson wrote on Facebook.

In his last days, Camden was unable to speak, Henderson says. She also says she knows it comes as a surprise to fans.

“He chose, for many reasons, not to announce his illness publicly, and so, unfortunately, this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans,” she wrote.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 22: Actor Camden Toy attends the IMDb Yacht Party, Presented By TCL on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb)

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 22: Actor Camden Toy attends the IMDb Yacht Party, Presented By TCL on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 28: Actor Camden Toy attends the Las Vegas Comic Expo at the Riviera Hotel & Casino on September 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Camden played multiple roles on Buffy from 1999-2003. He also appeared on multiple episodes of “The Bay” and “Goodnight Burbank.”

“Those who knew him remember the kindness, the sweetness and his infectious smile and great sense of humor. He relished in making people laugh,” his obituary reads.

“It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart and accessible always to anyone he knew,” his best friend Doug Jones said.

Camden leaves behind his partner, Bethany, his sister, and his mother.