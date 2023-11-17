‘Naked Attraction’ contestant: Show was ‘liberating experience’

(NewsNation) — A contestant of a fully nude dating show tells NewsNation the experience was freeing.

Steven Barrett has been on “Naked Attraction” for two seasons. The British dating show features full-frontal nudity and gained popularity on HBO’s Max.

“It was the most liberating experience of my life,” Barrett said during an interview on “On Balance.” “I wanted to do something mad and crazy.”

In the series, competitors can eliminate possible dates if they don’t like a contestant’s body. Then, the tables are turned, and they are judged without clothes. A warning at the beginning of each episode says the series contains “full-frontal nudity, coarse language, and graphic discussions about the human body.”

Turning 40 inspired Barrett to appear on the show.

“I was fully free when I went on. I just wanted to do something a little bit more out there,” Barrett said.

While he was anxious to participate in the dating show, Barrett didn’t let his nerves get the best of him. He never imagined it would become this popular. Now, he said he is pursuing a career online.

The series, intended only for mature audiences, has six seasons. It made its debut in 2016.