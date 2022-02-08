CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — All eyes are on Beijing as some of the world’s greatest athletes compete for gold. As the Bejing games are underway, fans celebrate the champions through multiple platforms, television, social media and nonfungible token collectibles.

Dolphin Entertainment unveiled a new program that brings together the worlds of comic book heroes and amazing athletes. Among the faces you’ll see on these NFTs is Olympian and world champion figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Kerrigan said she knew “nothing” about NFTs before the launch of the digital collectible program.

“It’s so different; so brand new, which I think is amazing to be a part of something current and upcoming and new. I’ve had trading cards for almost 30 years, and I’m still getting them in the mail and signing them for people,” Kerrigan said. “That means so much that people still are thinking about me and so to now be on something so current and to be depicted by a Marvel artist. I mean, it’s pretty cool to be part of something like that.”

The Winter Sports Champions collection is sold in packs on DolphinNFTS.com. Each athlete in the collection was reimagined as a comic book hero by former Marvel Studio artist Anthony Francisco and his team of creatives.

“My oldest son, who’s actually a costume designer, posted like my mom’s a superhero, and he works with somebody who’s done work with Marvel. So it’s I don’t know, it’s pretty, it’s huge to not be forgotten news, you know, means a lot,” Kerrigan said.

