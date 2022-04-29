Nearly 3M sign petition to remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2 ‘

Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 25, 2022. – Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Photo by Steve Helber / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A petition to have Amber Heard removed from the movie “Aquaman 2” is gaining traction again amid her ongoing defamation trial with ex-Johnny Depp.

The Change.org petition titled “Remove Amber Heard from “Aquaman 2” has over 2,500,000 signatures, as of Friday afternoon.

“Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2,” the description of the petition reads.

The trial has turned into a spectacle in which Depp has testified about everything from taking pills as a child to a near mental breakdown in which the actor said he used his severed finger to write on the walls in his own blood to recount his ex-wife’s alleged lies.

Depp denies ever abusing Heard and, despite the public attention brought to his drug use and his violent text messages, he said he’s obsessed with revealing the truth and doesn’t want to disappoint those who’d looked up to him.