Comedian Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on October 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. – This years’ award recipient is comedian Dave Chappelle. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Reuters) — A Netflix employee at the center of protests over its streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special has resigned and is withdrawing an unfair labor practice charge against the company.

“I have resigned from Netflix as of 11/21/2021. This isn’t how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure,” Terra Field said in a statement posted online.

Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special “The Closer” was criticized by some who saw it as ridicule of transgender people. Supporters of the comedian viewed it as a cry against cancel culture.

Field and a former colleague, B. Pagels-Minor, are withdrawing an unfair labor practice charge they filed against Netflix in late October that accused the company of retaliating against them for trying to organize a company-wide walkout over Chappelle’s Netflix special.

“We have resolved our differences in a way that acknowledges the erosion of trust on both sides and, we hope, enables everyone to move on,” Netflix spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Neither side immediately responded to requests for further comment, including about whether there was a financial settlement in the case.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had acknowledged Chappelle’s provocative language in “The Closer” but said it did not cross the line into inciting violence.

In October, Pagels-Minor was fired while organizing the walkout after the company said Pagels-Minor had leaked confidential information, which the employee denied.