(NewsNation) — A massive shift is underway at Netflix, as it appears to be on track to become the latest streaming platform to offer live programming.



The streaming giant confirmed to NewsNation that the capability is in the early stages of development and that it plans to use it for its unscripted shows and stand-up specials.

The move comes weeks after the company reported its first quarterly loss in subscribers in more than a decade — losing 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period. While Disney+, one of Netflix’s rivals, managed to add 7.9 million new users in the same period.

Disney+ currently offers livestreaming, broadcasting the Oscars live in February, and plans to move “Dancing with the Stars” to the platform later this year.

Competition shows would likely be among the first to get the livestreaming treatment at Netflix and series reunion and season finale specials.

Industry analysts wonder whether the platform will eventually expand into talk and sports programming if the livestreaming is well received and profitable.