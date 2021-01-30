New Britney Spears documentary series takes look at conservatorship battle with father

(NewsNation Now) — A new documentary series on Princess of Pop Britney Spears is taking a look at the American singer’s long conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

“Framing Britney Spears” talks to the pop superstar’s friend, former lawyers and marketing executives.

Spears has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2008, with her father named conservator of her person and estate after she was hospitalized following the widely-publicized 2007 breakdown.

“Some of the other storylines are obviously the breakdown that she had,” said Marc Malkin, Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor, in an interview with NewsNation. “You’re looking at Britney through a different lens right now. To see what some people said to her was very misogynistic, the way she was treated. Even the way her breakdown was treated. She was turned into a joke, where this obviously was a person having some serious issues. So it’s really interesting to look at it from that lens today, from a lens that says ‘you know what, probably we should have been much much nicer to Britney.”

Back in November, the singer filed a request to have her father removed and replaced by a third party.

“Without tipping its hand either way, ‘Framing Britney Spears’ provides air both to grand theories of Spears and to those theories’ proponents explaining their belief in pitched terms,” Variety wrote in a review of the docuseries.

Malkin confirmed neither Britney nor her family had any involvement in the documentary.

“The last credits in the documentary says ‘we tried to reach out to Britney to comment. She wouldn’t comment. The family wouldn’t comment,” said Malkin.

The documentary, directed by Samantha Stark and produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, will air on Friday, Feb. 5 on FX and Hulu, according to Variety.