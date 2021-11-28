New-look Miss USA pageant debuts this week

(NewsNation Now) — On Monday night, 51 contestants hit the stage vying for the title of Miss USA. This year marks a change in leadership and some firsts for the competition.

The nation’s hottest national contest is getting a reboot marked with diversity and inclusivity. The 70th annual Miss USA Competition is welcoming two representatives from the LGBTQ+ community for the first time in the pageant’s history.

All eyes will be on the first openly transgender contestant, Miss Nevada, Kataluna Enriquez, and the first openly bisexual contestant, Miss Utah, Rachel Slawson.

It’s a night of firsts for many more — something the president, national pageant director and former Miss USA Crystal Stewart holds dear to her heart. She is the first Black woman to own the national franchise in the 70-year history of this organization. Her vision of diversifying the definition of beauty extends not only to this year’s contestants but to the judges and hosts as well.

“It’s all about diversity and inclusion,” said Stewart. “… A lot of different and diverse judges so we can make sure that they choose a woman that’s unique, that’s different, that’s cool, that’s trendy, that can represent the United States at Miss Universe.”

Hosting the event is entertainment producer and actress Zuri Hall and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, the first Asian man to take on the role.

The pageant will take place Nov. 29 in Tulsa, Oklahoma — a city chosen for its historical past.

“I think that’s going to be something really amazing for the title holders to see … that piece of history and what happened to Black Wall Street,” said Stewart. “So I look forward to the young ladies going on that journey. It’s a wonderful museum there. It has a lot of different artifacts and things from Greenwood and Wall Street.”

Instead of the traditional New York penthouse, the winner will move to Los Angeles after her crowning moment, then advance to the international stage — representing the United States at the Miss Universe pageant Dec. 12 in Israel.