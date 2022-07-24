New policy in place after reports of fights at theme parks

(NewsNation) — Knott’s Berry Farm is a self-described place “where families and friends come together,” but last weekend, police responded to multiple fights in the California theme park.

On July 16, the theme park was closed after Buena Park police worked an incident they say involved multiple fights and reports of shots fired from numerous 911 callers. Officers later determined no shooting had occurred.

Four days after the incident, Knott’s Berry Farm provided a park update that included a new policy.

Under the new chaperone policy, anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21, with one chaperone allowed to accompany no more than three underage guests per day. Anyone 17 or younger found inside the park without a chaperone may be thrown out.

The rule will remain in effect Fridays and Saturdays until further notice.

Knott’s Berry Farm isn’t the only theme park seeing fights. Oaks Amusement Park shut down early Friday night after a brawls broke out at the Sellwood, Oregon, establishment.

According to reports, the closure was due to “unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of patrons.”

The theme park reopened its gates Saturday.

And another fight this week was captured on video outside of a Disney World concert hall. The brawl between two families resulted in three arrests at the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested three people for misdemeanor battery. In connection to the fight, one person was taken to a hospital for a minor injury.