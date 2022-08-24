New York judge grants Harvey Weinstein appeal

FILE – Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court in New York, as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Feb. 21, 2020. British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996. The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement “charges have been authorized” against Weinstein, 70, following a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police in its investigation. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(NewsNation) — A New York judge has granted Harvey Weinstein an appeal trial, Weinstein’s lawyer confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

The disgraced movie mogul’s appeal was granted more than two years after he was found guilty on rape charges.

WPIX spoke with Weinstein’s attorney Arthur Aidala, who says arguments for a retrial will likely not happen until the later part of 2023.

“We are grateful that the judge acknowledged the legal issues, and we are hopeful that the entire court will find that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial and deserves to be retried,” Aidala said.

Weinstein’s 23-year prison sentence and rape conviction was previously upheld by a New York appeals court in June.

Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

It served as one of the highest profile verdicts in America’s reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures – an era that started with allegations against Weinstein.

WPIX and The Associated Press contributed to this story.