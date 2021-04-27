NewsNation parent company to launch new network for Gen X called ‘Rewind TV’

IRVING, Texas (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation’s parent company is launching a new digital subchannel called “Rewind TV” this fall, focusing on sitcom hits from the 1980s and 1990s.

“Rewind TV’s initial line-up of hit favorites will include: The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Wings, Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, Who’s the Boss and Family Ties,” Nexstar Media Inc. said in a statement.

At its launch, the network will reach 50 million homes, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago TV markets, according to Nexstar.

In addition to the NewsNation Network, Nexstar already owns Antenna TV, with content from the 1960s and 1970s.

“This year marks Antenna TV’s 10-year anniversary, and it continues growing and finding new audiences,” said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Media Inc.’s Networks Division. “To complement Antenna TV’s strong following with Baby Boomers, we created Rewind TV to give Gen X viewers a network dedicated to their own nostalgic comedy classics.”

The network will launch on Sept. 1, 2021.

Programming will originate from facilities at WGN-TV in Chicago, where NewsNation Early Edition, NewsNation Prime and The Donlon Report all air.

Disclosure: NewsNation is a division of Nexstar’s Networks Division.