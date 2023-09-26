‘Nina’s Familia’: CoComelon to release bilingual series

(NewsNation) — “CoComelon,” a popular children’s show, is releasing a new bilingual series called “Nina’s Familia,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

The series, which will follow a Latinx family, launches Sept. 29 and aims to bring educational content to bilingual and Spanish-speaking homes.

Character Nina Reyes and her Mexican American family made their first appearance on “CoComelon” in 2019, according to the LA Times.

The show’s style includes several nursery rhymes, which “Nina’s Familia” will follow. Producers aim to produce “positive content that children will be able to easily understand and relate to.”

“‘Nina’s Familia’ is the kind of series I’ve always wanted to be a part of but is so rarely seen. It’s one where an intelligent, caring, adventurous Mexican American girl can do anything and be anything, all while being surrounded and supported by a strong Latinx family,” Anthony Falcón, the creative lead for the new series, told the newspaper.